98-year-old retired teacher donates $100K to Armstrong, B.C., school

After 41 years of teaching at Armstrong Elementary School, 98-year-old retired teacher Helen Sidney has donated $100,000 to help transform the school’s library into a modern learning commons.

The donation comes just in time to celebrate the North Okanagan school’s 100th birthday in September.

With COVID-19 protocols in place, a small but special ceremony was held on April 29 at the school to thank her.

Heather Ramsay, the current AES kindergarten teacher, was a student of Helen Sidney in Grade 1.

Retired teacher Helen Sidney celebrated for her $100,000 donation to the Armstrong Elementary School library.

Olivia Southworth, a current Grade 4 student, made a presentation on behalf of students at the ceremony. Her grandmother was taught by Helen.

Sidney said she decided to donate the money “while she was still around to enjoy it,” but also because continuing to help the “kiddos” is important to her.

“It means so much to me to be able to give back a little bit for what they have given me,” she said, as she spoke warmly about her years as a teacher at the school, including her role as “tooth fairy” for all the youngsters losing their teeth.

Sidney, who will be turning 99 this year, added that it was good timing to be able to donate the funds to mark the school’s upcoming 100th year of operation.

Principal Corrinne Langston said the donation was a beacon of light and hope during the pandemic.

“Just knowing we have these wonderful, good things happening is fantastic,” she said.

“I am overwhelmed. I just don’t know what to say,” said Sidney after all the accolades. Submitted

Teacher-librarian Michelle Krumm thanked Sidney and said she is honoured to undertake the transformative project to create a lasting legacy in Helen’s honour.

“I know our students, staff and community at large will benefit from the new learning commons and I hope it serves as an inspired space until the next centennial.”

Sidney was presented with a bouquet from Tennile Lachmuth, the local board of education trustee, and a letter of thanks by Superintendent of Schools Peter Jory.

Student Olivia Southworth presented Sidney with a selection of large cards, each one individually designed by a class.

“All the signatures of the students are there. I love it, I love it,” Sidney said. “There is a lot work in these cards; look at all this. They really did a marvelous job.”