Kelowna resource centre elated by donation from elementary school students

Community spirit was on the minds of several elementary school students on Friday morning.

Rutland Elementary School’s student voice club visited the Central Okanagan Family Hub to make a donation.

READ MORE: Hamilton elementary school students create winning World Water Day artwork

The student voice club is a social justice club at Rutland Elementary, with a goal of helping the community.

The $1,289 donation will directly benefit families throughout the Central Okanagan.

The group’s fundraising came from a coin drive during one of its spirit weeks.

WATCH BELOW (Aired April 4, 2019): Stampede School receives $1 million donation

“The students here wanted it to go to an organization in our community which helps local families,” said student voice club representative William Campbell. “And we know that the hub does this in many ways.”

The kids’ effort is an annual one, but William said “we’ve never raised this much before at student voice.”

Student voice club sponsor and teacher Stefanie Oakes was quick to praise her students’ work.

READ MORE: Lethbridge elementary school hosts Green Shirt Day assembly

“I am so proud of these kids for the thought they put into this donation,” said Oakes. “They really embraced the opportunity by considering where the money might do the most good.”

The Hub provides free assistance for parents in need. Their services offer support for accessing healthcare, social support, and parenting assistance.

To date, it has helped 12,000 families since its inception in 2016.