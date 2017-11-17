Montreal high school student inspires with double donation

Thirteen-year-old high school student Oren Sendel was the center of attention at Royal Vale School on Friday for all the right reasons.

Sendel has been growing his hair for three years. His luscious locks fell well below his shoulders. On Friday, it was all chopped off for two good causes.

“It’s going to be literally and physically a weight lifted off my shoulders,” said Sendel.

His hair is being donated to a Angel Hair for Kids, a non-profit that makes wigs for sick children. It wasn’t enough for Oren just to do that.

His mother Laurie has MS, so he decided to launch a fundraising campaign for the Neuro too. So far he’s raised over $700.

“We thought we wouldn’t break $100 but the next day we did,” said Sendel.

Dozens of Sendel’s classmates watched as his hair was cut on-stage in an auditorium at Royal Vale.

His mother cut the first piece off, and his two older sisters also snipped some locks before a barber took over. Classmates even chanted his name as the haircut continued.

“I feel so proud of him,” said his mother Laurie, before pinching his face a kissing his cheek.