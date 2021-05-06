55 COVID-19-positive flights arrive in Alberta in last 2 weeks

There were 55 flights arriving in Alberta with confirmed COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days, according to the government of Canada. Of those, 49 were domestic flights and six were international flights.

On April 30, three flights arrived with positive cases, marking the last recorded date that infected flights have entered the province thus far. Flights and possible rows that are considered close contacts are as shown:

WestJet flight WS231, Halifax to Calgary (YYC) Rows 13 to19.

WestJet flight WS3136, Fort MacMurray to Calgary (YYC) Rows 15 to 21.

WestJet flight WS663, Toronto to Calgary (YYC) Rows 13 to 19.

The government of Canada states that if you have recently returned to the country, you must quarantine for 14 days starting from your arrival date, regardless if you are feeling symptoms or not. If you are feeling symptoms, you must continue to quarantine and get tested immediately.

These planes were carrying individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been infectious to others at the time of travel. Twenty-nine per cent of infected Canadian domestic flights have had positive cases arriving in Alberta.

These airlines include Air Canada, West Jet, Swoop, Northwest Air and Air Canada. Positive domestic flights from April 21 to May 6 include arrivals from Montreal, Toronto, Halifax, Fort MacMurray, Hay River, Grand Prairie and the Vancouver area (including Abbotsford). These flights have carried a COVID-19-positive traveller in at least one row of the flight.

Ten per cent of all COVID-19-positive international flights have arrived in Alberta. Flight arrivals from April 21 to May 6 include those from Dallas, Amsterdam and Denver. New travel restrictions implemented by the government of Canada state that all individuals that are planning to travel must present a negative test taken within 72 hours before boarding.

The government of Canada also states that any travellers who show any COVID-19-related symptoms such as coughing, fever or runny nose will not be permitted to travel into or throughout Canada. There have still been flights carrying individuals with positive cases. As of May 6, there have been 24,156 active cases, which is higher than any other province or territory per capita to date.

Although travel restrictions such as avoiding non-essential travel and a mandatory two-week quarantine when arriving into the country have been implemented by the government of Canada, provinces such as Alberta and Saskatchewan do not enforce any further restrictions related to travel.