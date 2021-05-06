Menu

Crime

London, Ont., police seize more than $83K in drugs during traffic stop

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 5:20 pm
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

A Corunna, Ont., man has been arrested for impaired driving and drug possession, after London police seized $83,507 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Police say on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., a police officer saw a man who appeared to be asleep at the wheel at a red light in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road.

Officers arrested the man and searched his vehicle, finding $65,780 in methamphetamines, $8,460 worth of fentanyl, and over $9,000 worth of various other drugs.

Read more: London Central Library closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

The 50-year-old Corunna man was charged with impaired driving, 28 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking, and various other drug-related charges.

Trending Stories

The accused appeared in London court on Wednesday concerning the charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

