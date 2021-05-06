London, Ont., police seize more than $83K in drugs during traffic stop

A Corunna, Ont., man has been arrested for impaired driving and drug possession, after London police seized $83,507 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.
Police say on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., a police officer saw a man who appeared to be asleep at the wheel at a red light in the area of Dundas Street and Clark Road.
Officers arrested the man and searched his vehicle, finding $65,780 in methamphetamines, $8,460 worth of fentanyl, and over $9,000 worth of various other drugs.
The 50-year-old Corunna man was charged with impaired driving, 28 counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for trafficking, and various other drug-related charges.
The accused appeared in London court on Wednesday concerning the charges.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
