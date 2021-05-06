London Central Library closed after staff test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The London Public Library has temporally closed the Central Library branch after reporting several staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The branch at 251 Dundas St., is closed, including pick-up services for the foreseeable future while contact tracing and a deep cleaning of the building take place.

Ellen Hobin, manager of communications for the library, said in an email to Global News they are working with the Middlesex London Health Unit to track all potential contacts.

“Due to the nature of Library Pick Up service and the health and safety measures in place, it is believed that there is little to no risk to Library patrons of exposure having taken place,” Hobin wrote.

All items that are on the hold shelf at that downtown branch will remain there until the library is able to reopen, however, pick-up services sat other library branches within the city remain open.

The affected employees worked at Central Library from Wednesday, April 28 to Tuesday, May 4.

Hobin said the risk to patrons should be low, but people who have visited the library during the identified time span and are experiencing COVID symptoms are advised to self-isolate and follow the health unit’s guidance on next steps.

