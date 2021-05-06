Saskatchewan reports 41 in ICUs, 156 new COVID-19 infections

After 15 straight days of increases, Saskatchewan’s COVID-19-related death toll remained at 501 with no new deaths reported in the provincial government’s daily update.

Health officials said on Thursday there were 156 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 42,376. The increase of new infections is the lowest since March 23, when 150 were reported.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 216 from 224 on Wednesday. This is the lowest average reported since April 2 when it was 213.

According to the provincial government, 115 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (7,695) is reported as follows: far north west (171), far north east (2), north west (249), north central (181), north east (32), Saskatoon (906), central west (87), central east (328), Regina (4,047), south west (236), south central (564) and south east (775) zones. The residences of 117 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 173 patients with COVID-19 — 132 are receiving inpatient care and 41 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,158 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. This is the lowest number reported since April 8, when there were 2,141.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 39,717 following 265 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,494 COVID-19 tests were performed on Wednesday. To date, 789,619 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 480,910 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, are expected to provide an update on the COVID-19 situation in the province at 3 p.m.

