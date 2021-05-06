Menu

Canada

Coroner’s jury in New Brunswick seeks better rules for use of unmarked police cars

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 12:33 pm
Manslaughter charges will not be reinstated against two Bathurst police officers in the shooting death of Michel Vienneau. As Adrienne South reports, a Court of Queen’s Bench judge has upheld a lower court’s decision to dismiss the charges – Oct 20, 2017

A coroner’s inquest in northern New Brunswick is recommending that police officers and their unmarked vehicles be easier to identify during interventions.

The five-member coroner’s jury issued its recommendations today following an investigation into the police-involved killing of Michel Vienneau on Jan. 12, 2015.

Vienneau was shot and killed by Bathurst, N.B., police after they responded to an erroneous Crime Stoppers tip suggesting the 51-year-old businessman and his wife were smuggling drugs into the province.

Read more: Coroner's inquest in death of Michel Vienneau scheduled for April

As the plainclothes police officers confronted the couple at the Bathurst train station, one officer was pinned between the couple’s vehicle and a snowbank.

The five-member jury recommends unmarked police cars be inspected regularly and flashing lights on those vehicles be standardized and clearly visible.

The jury also says a patrol car with a police officer in uniform should be part of any police intervention.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
