Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after police say vehicle in fatal September crash had maintenance issue

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 12:36 pm
FOn Tuesday, police arrested and charged Milton Giovanni Urgiles, 44, from Toronto, with causing death by criminal negligence. View image in full screen
FOn Tuesday, police arrested and charged Milton Giovanni Urgiles, 44, from Toronto, with causing death by criminal negligence. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Nottawasaga OPP say a fatal September crash was the result of a mechanical defect and have charged the man responsible for the vehicle’s maintenance with criminal negligence causing death.

Denis Garant, 53, from North York, Ont., died from his injuries on Sept. 22, 2020, when the vehicle he was driving on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, lost control, went into a ditch and hit a tree, police say.

Read more: One dead following crash involving vehicle, 2 motorcycles in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Garant was the only person in the vehicle.

Trending Stories

According to police, the vehicle had a mechanical defect.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Milton Giovanni Urgiles, 44, from Toronto, with causing death by criminal negligence.

Story continues below advertisement

According to officers, Urgiles was responsible for maintaining the vehicle involved in the single-vehicle crash.

He was released with a June court date.

Click to play video: '1 woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Peterborough' 1 woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Peterborough
1 woman taken to hospital following 2-vehicle crash in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nottawasaga OPP tagNew Tecumseth tagAdjala-Tosorontio tagNew Tecumseth crash tagAdjala-Tosorontio fatal crash tagTottenham crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers