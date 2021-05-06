Man charged after police say vehicle in fatal September crash had maintenance issue

Send this page to someone via email

Nottawasaga OPP say a fatal September crash was the result of a mechanical defect and have charged the man responsible for the vehicle’s maintenance with criminal negligence causing death.

Denis Garant, 53, from North York, Ont., died from his injuries on Sept. 22, 2020, when the vehicle he was driving on Adjala-Tosorontio/New Tecumseth Townline Road, between the 2nd and 3rd concessions, lost control, went into a ditch and hit a tree, police say.

Garant was the only person in the vehicle.

According to police, the vehicle had a mechanical defect.

On Tuesday, police arrested and charged Milton Giovanni Urgiles, 44, from Toronto, with causing death by criminal negligence.

According to officers, Urgiles was responsible for maintaining the vehicle involved in the single-vehicle crash.

He was released with a June court date.

