Heritage Park’s historical village opens for the 2021 season on May 22

Heritage Park says the site’s 127-acre historical village will open for the 2021 season on May 22 with enhanced COVID-19 safety measures.

Visitors to Heritage Park will have to purchase timed tickets to help the facility avoid overcrowding and will be asked to follow one-way traffic flow at spots that can get congested.

In addition, visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and keep six feet apart from others. Staff will also wear masks when engaging with guests.

“Heritage Park is here to support Calgarians through this difficult time by offering the opportunity to connect with the past as we start to reconnect with the community,” Heritage Park president and CEO Lindsey Galloway said in a news release.

View image in full screen Train tracks snake around historical buildings in Calgary Heritage Park. Photo by: Matthew Bailey/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“We offer Calgary’s largest outdoor patio green space, great food options, picnic areas and walking spaces.”

Due to current COVID-19 health restrictions in place throughout Alberta, Heritage Park’s retail stores are open but at reduced capacity and, effective May 10, both the Railway Café and Selkirk Grille will be open for take-out dining only.

For more information, you can visit HeritagePark.ca.