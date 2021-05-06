Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Heritage Park’s historical village opens for the 2021 season on May 22

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 6, 2021 11:30 am
Main Street in Heritage Park's Historical Village in Calgary, Alberta. View image in full screen
Main Street in Heritage Park's Historical Village in Calgary, Alberta. CalPhoto by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Heritage Park says the site’s 127-acre historical village will open for the 2021 season on May 22 with enhanced COVID-19 safety measures.

Visitors to Heritage Park will have to purchase timed tickets to help the facility avoid overcrowding and will be asked to follow one-way traffic flow at spots that can get congested.

Read more: Calgary’s Heritage Park announces new president and CEO

In addition, visitors will be encouraged to wear masks and keep six feet apart from others. Staff will also wear masks when engaging with guests.

“Heritage Park is here to support Calgarians through this difficult time by offering the opportunity to connect with the past as we start to reconnect with the community,” Heritage Park president and CEO Lindsey Galloway said in a news release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Train tracks snake around historical buildings in Calgary Heritage Park. View image in full screen
Train tracks snake around historical buildings in Calgary Heritage Park. Photo by: Matthew Bailey/VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

“We offer Calgary’s largest outdoor patio green space, great food options, picnic areas and walking spaces.”

Read more: Tourism Calgary encouraging staycations, local tourism this summer

Due to current COVID-19 health restrictions in place throughout Alberta, Heritage Park’s retail stores are open but at reduced capacity and, effective May 10, both the Railway Café and Selkirk Grille will be open for take-out dining only.

For more information, you can visit HeritagePark.ca.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta COVID-19 tagHeritage Park tagCalgary Heritage Park tagHeritage Park Historical Village taghistorical village tagCalgary Heritage Park opens tagWhen does Heritage Park open tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers