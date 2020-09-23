Calgary’s Heritage Park announces new president and CEO

Calgary’s Heritage Park — a historical village open since 1964 that reflects the settlement of Western Canada — named Lindsey Galloway as its new president and CEO on Monday.

His title kicks in on Sept. 28, meaning he will be responsible for the development and execution of Heritage Park’s operations, services, stakeholder relations, marketing, revenue streams and leadership team.

“I am honoured to be joining one of Calgary’s most beloved tourist and family destinations,” Galloway said in a news release. Tweet This

“Heritage Park has always been a place where our interpretation of the past helps define our aspirations for the future. I look forward to helping the park continue as a trusted voice in the important discussion about the evolving identity and future of our community.”

Previously, Galloway led the Edmonton Valley Zoo for 18 months and the Calgary Zoo for seven years. He started in journalism and moved into public affairs, “working across the country over the past 35 years with some of Canada’s most recognized brands, including Canadian Airlines, RBC Financial Group and Calgary Stampede,” the park said.

Calgary’s Heritage Park on April 6, 2019. Global News

“Mr. Galloway’s background in advocating for and elevating two of Calgary’s most iconic not-for-profit organizations, coupled with his proven leadership and communications skills in the business and tourism sectors, make him the perfect candidate to take the helm at Heritage Park and lead the park during and post current unprecedented and challenging times,” said Margriet Kiel, Heritage Park Society board chair.

Galloway’s track record of “strong and innovative leadership” make the park confident “he will excel at keeping Heritage Park on top as one of Calgary’s iconic organizations and Canada’s largest living history museum.”

