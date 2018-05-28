Calgarian retires after 28 years running Heritage Park’s costume department: ‘It’s been a dream job!’

Sorting through the extensive racks of clothes, Sharon Farquharson is proud to show off the huge variety in the costume department at Calgary’s Heritage Park.

“Overalls, for our train people,” Farquharson said. “Here we have work shirts. These would be used on the midway.”

It’s a collection she’s played a major role in creating, having been in charge of the historical park’s costumes for the past 28 years.

“It’s been a dream job!” Farquharson said.

But now it’s coming to an end; she’s retiring in early June.

Farquharson said she’s especially enjoyed researching and recreating the outfits for the time period featured at Heritage Park, from 1865 through to the 1940s.

“In the earlier time period, the detail is so lovely,” Farquharson said. “And it was beautiful workmanship.”

She and her team provide outfits for about 600 Heritage Park workers each year.

Co-workers say the costume department won’t be the same without Farquharson.

“She’s had a huge influence on the park and how it looks,” seamstress Christine Smith said. “We’re going to miss her a lot.”

Farquharson says it’s a rewarding experience every time she walks through the park.

“When you see people out there and it comes to life, it’s just a thrill to see our costumes out there doing that job.”