Crime

OPP investigate fatal crash in Tillsonburg

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted May 6, 2021 7:42 am
OPP say investigations are ongoing for the cause of a four-vehicle collision that claimed the life of a 20-year-old Kingston man, and seriously injured a 47-year-old man. View image in full screen
Oxford OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Tillsonburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services, were called to the scene of Woodside Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

According to police, an 81-year-old was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trending Stories

The identity and gender of the victim have not been released yet.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s collision is asked to contact Oxford OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

