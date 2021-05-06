OPP investigate fatal crash in Tillsonburg

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford OPP are investigating a fatal crash in Tillsonburg on Wednesday afternoon.

Police, along with Tillsonburg Fire Services and Oxford County Emergency Medical Services, were called to the scene of Woodside Drive shortly after 4 p.m.

According to police, an 81-year-old was struck by a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity and gender of the victim have not been released yet.

Anyone with information about Wednesday’s collision is asked to contact Oxford OPP or Crime Stoppers.

Police say updates will be provided as they become available.

