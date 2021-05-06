Menu

Health

More groups eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 6, 2021 6:07 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario further expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals 50+: Minister Elliott' Ontario further expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals 50+: Minister Elliott
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario further expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to individuals 50+: Minister Elliott.

TORONTO — People aged 50 and older across Ontario are among a number of new groups who can book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting today.

The province announced Wednesday the 50-and-older age group, in addition to those with high-risk health conditions, and a number of employees who cannot work from home are now eligible to get the shot.

The newly eligible workers include those in the education, child-care, food and manufacturing sectors.

65% of those 18+ in Ontario expected to have 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose by end of May: officials

People aged 18 and up can book vaccine appointments if they live in hot-spot postal codes as of this week.

Peel Region says it will be offering vaccines to all residents aged 18 and older — not just those in hot-spot neighbourhoods — starting today, weeks ahead of the province’s schedule.

Ontario says it expects 65 per cent of adults to have their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of May.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
