2 dead and at least 2 injured after crash in Ajax, Durham Regional Police say

Durham Regional Police say two people have died and at least two others have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ajax Wednesday evening.

A police spokesperson told reporters emergency crews were called to Salem Road, south of Rossland Road East, just after 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said the drivers of both cars died at the scene.

They said at least two people were injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.

Officers blocked off a large section of Salem Road for the investigation.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday evening.

Road closure- Salem Rd in both directions from Rossland Rd to Kerrison Dr., in Ajax, for a fatal collision investigation. Members from @DRPSWestDiv and TMU are on scene. pic.twitter.com/NuezTyZK0G — Durham Regional Police (@DRPS) May 5, 2021