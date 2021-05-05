2 dead and at least 2 injured after crash in Ajax, Durham Regional Police say

Durham Regional Police say two people have died and at least two others have been injured after a two-vehicle crash in Ajax Wednesday evening.
A police spokesperson told reporters emergency crews were called to Salem Road, south of Rossland Road East, just after 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The spokesperson said the drivers of both cars died at the scene.
They said at least two people were injured and taken to hospital by paramedics.
Trending Stories
Officers blocked off a large section of Salem Road for the investigation.
The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t clear as of Wednesday evening.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments