Canada

Investigation into workplace fatality at National Steel Car continues, says province

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 5:22 pm
Hamilton manufacturer National Steel Car has been awarded a deal to build hopper cars for CN. View image in full screen
Hamilton manufacturer National Steel Car has been awarded a deal to build hopper cars for CN. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Ministry of Labour says an investigation into workplace fatality at a Hamilton railroad manufacturer in late April is ongoing.

Inspectors have now made three visits to National Steel Car after a 35-year-old painter was found unconscious and transported to hospital with vital signs absent in an April 23 incident.

Read more: National Steel Car in Hamilton closes down amid COVID-19 outbreak

The agency revealed that several orders/requirements of the workplace have been issued after the visits but did not comment on specifics since the investigation has not yet been completed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the deceased, Collin Grayley, by friends, family, and members of the United Steel Workers Union Local 7135.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“Collin worked in the paint department and he was loved and respected by everyone who knew him,” the page said.

The accident happened the same day freight maker announced a voluntarily shut down to its manufacturing division in light of a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

Read more: Man dies in accident at Hamilton’s National Steel Car: paramedics

As of Wednesday, 33 employees have been infected by the virus amid the surge, according to public health.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the manufacturer said it was extending it’s hiatus for another week.

“We are planning to resume operations on Monday May 17,” the post said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
