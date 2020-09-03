Man dies in accident at Hamilton’s National Steel Car: paramedics

Send this page to someone via email

A man is dead after an industrial accident at National Steel Car in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton paramedics told Global News that the service responded to a call from the rail car manufacturer at Kenilworth Avenue North and Burlington Street East around 5:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a crew found a man without vital signs that had suffered a traumatic injury.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ministry of Labour has not yet confirmed an investigation as of Wednesday night.

The rail company said in Facebook post it’s operation would be shut down on Thursday and Friday.

