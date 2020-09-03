Menu

Man dies in accident at Hamilton’s National Steel Car: paramedics

By Don Mitchell Global News
Paramedics say a man was found without vital signs following an accident at National Steel Car in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics say a man was found without vital signs following an accident at National Steel Car in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon. Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is dead after an industrial accident at National Steel Car in Hamilton on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton paramedics told Global News that the service responded to a call from the rail car manufacturer at Kenilworth Avenue North and Burlington Street East around 5:30 p.m.

Read more: Hamilton’s National Steel Car snares contract to build 1,150 CN Rail grain cars

Upon arrival, a crew found a man without vital signs that had suffered a traumatic injury.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

The Ministry of Labour has not yet confirmed an investigation as of Wednesday night.

The rail company said in Facebook post it’s operation would be shut down on Thursday and Friday.

