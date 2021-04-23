National Steel Car in Hamilton closes down amid COVID-19 outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton railroad freight maker National Steel Car has voluntarily shut down its manufacturing division in light of a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Facebook post Friday afternoon, the operators said the decision was made after consultation with public health and that the closure will last two weeks.

“All administrative and engineering functions will continue on-site, adhering to our strict COVID-19 protocols,” the manufacturer said.

As of Friday afternoon, the facility’s cases grew by a couple more to 18 after spiking from five to 16 cases on Thursday.

“National Steel Car is cooperating with the outbreak investigation and infection prevention and control measures being recommended and undertaken in order to protect the health and safety of their staff, their families and the community,” Hamilton public health said in a release on Friday night.

Hamilton reported 127 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and more than 120 cases among staffers at 15 workplace outbreaks.

The largest is at the Aryzta/Oakrun Farm Bakery on Fiddlers Green Road which has reported 33 total cases.

On Friday, the city’s COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population over seven days dropped under 200 for the first time in five days to 195 from 213 Thursday.

The city’s seven-day average of new cases is also down day-over-day to 167, as of April 23.

However, it’s the second day in a row the city has hit an all-time daily high with active cases peaking at 1,905 — up 122 day-over-day.

