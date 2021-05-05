Menu

Health

COVID-19: 6 new cases in Kawarthas, 2 in Northumberland; HKPR active cases dip to 54

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 1:26 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 54 active cases of COVID-19 on May 5, 2021. View image in full screen
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports 54 active cases of COVID-19 on May 5, 2021. The Canadian Press file

Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

The new cases include six in the City of Kawartha Lakes and two in Northumberland County. The health unit’s total number of active cases dipped to 54, two less than reported 24 hours earlier. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 27 active cases in Northumberland (down five), 24 in the Kawarthas (up four) and three (up two) in Haliburton County.

Read more: Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine approved for Canadians 12 and over, Health Canada says

Of the health unit’s 1,673 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,561 cases are now deemed resolved (10 more since Tuesday) — approximately 93 per cent of the total.

There is just one active outbreak in the health unit’s jurisdiction Wednesday: Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg. The outbreak was declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

 

COVID-19 case data for Wednesday, May 5, 2021. View image in full screen
COVID-19 case data for Wednesday, May 5, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Wednesday:

  • Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported April 27 in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.
  • Hospitalized cases: 61 — One more since Tuesday and the first new case since April 29. Six people are currently in an area hospital (up one), five in an intensive care unit (unchanged since Tuesday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports seven admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, down one since Tuesday.

There are currently no reports of COVID-19 cases associated with schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction, according to updates from the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board, the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and the Trillium Lakelands District School Board.

