Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Kingston city council approves Capitol Condo deal, project awaits LPAT approval

By John Lawless Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 10:52 am
Kingston city council gave the rubber stamp to a deal struck between the appellants and the developper for the downtown Captiol Condo project. View image in full screen
Kingston city council gave the rubber stamp to a deal struck between the appellants and the developper for the downtown Captiol Condo project. IN8 Developments

Kingston’s Capitol Condo project is one step closer to becoming a reality.

A compromise agreement between the developer and two citizens groups was approved by council Tuesday night.

Read more: Settlement reached for development of Kingston’s Capitol Condo project

The agreement between the three parties will see the demolition of most of the old movie theatre on Princess street, while also conserving the building’s historical facade.

Trending Stories

The developer is planning to construct a nine-storey condo at the long-vacant downtown property.

Final approval for the project will be determined by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal later this month.

Click to play video: 'Capitol condo deal initiated with a walk in Douglas Fluhrer park.' Capitol condo deal initiated with a walk in Douglas Fluhrer park.
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
kingston city council tagCapitol Condo tagKingston Council tagCapitol Condo Kingston tagPrincess Street Development tagCapitol condo council approved tagcouncil approve tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers