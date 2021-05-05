Kingston city council approves Capitol Condo deal, project awaits LPAT approval

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston’s Capitol Condo project is one step closer to becoming a reality.

A compromise agreement between the developer and two citizens groups was approved by council Tuesday night.

The agreement between the three parties will see the demolition of most of the old movie theatre on Princess street, while also conserving the building’s historical facade.

The developer is planning to construct a nine-storey condo at the long-vacant downtown property.

Final approval for the project will be determined by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal later this month.

