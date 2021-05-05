Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate missing Alberta man’s death as animal attack

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:03 am
Click to play video: 'Learn how to avoid scary encounters with wildlife' Learn how to avoid scary encounters with wildlife
Nick de Ruyter, program director of WildSmart in the Bow Valley, joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss some simple tips on how to be bear aware and avoid scary encounters with wildlife – Apr 7, 2021

Alberta RCMP suspect that a man whose body was found north of Calgary this week was attacked and killed by a wild animal.

Officers began searching for the man on Tuesday afternoon after he was reported missing from the Waiparous Village area.

Read more: 2 men fined after killing grizzly, threatening witness at Alberta hunting camp

Cochrane RCMP searched for the man with help from police service dogs and the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter.

Trending Stories

At around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police found a body off Moss Trail near Waiparous Creek.

RCMP believe the body is that of the 59-year-old missing man, whose name they have not released.

Read more: ‘I’m going to die’: Albertan shares chilling details of grizzly bear encounter

Story continues below advertisement

“Police are investigating this incident as an animal attack,” RCMP said in a news release. “Alberta Fish and Wildlife have attended and will be working with the RCMP and Medical Examiner to determine the cause.”

Waiparous Village is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Calgary off Highway 1A.

