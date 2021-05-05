RCMP investigate missing Alberta man’s death as animal attack

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP suspect that a man whose body was found north of Calgary this week was attacked and killed by a wild animal.

Officers began searching for the man on Tuesday afternoon after he was reported missing from the Waiparous Village area.

Cochrane RCMP searched for the man with help from police service dogs and the Calgary Police Service’s HAWCS helicopter.

At around 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police found a body off Moss Trail near Waiparous Creek.

RCMP believe the body is that of the 59-year-old missing man, whose name they have not released.

“Police are investigating this incident as an animal attack,” RCMP said in a news release. “Alberta Fish and Wildlife have attended and will be working with the RCMP and Medical Examiner to determine the cause.”

Waiparous Village is located about 50 kilometres northwest of Calgary off Highway 1A.