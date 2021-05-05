Kitchener’s TheMuseum to offer free admission to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener’s TheMuseum says it will offer free admission to visitors this summer who can offer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The tourist attraction, which has dubbed the campaign “JabbedlikeJagger,” says it is hoping to encourage patrons to do their part in allowing for a safe return to public spaces.

“The concept of JabbedlikeJagger is inspired by the message being conveyed by famous Rolling Stones band member Mick Jagger — who has spoken outwardly about the benefits of vaccines in recent weeks,” TheMuseum stated.

The local landmark is set to host the Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED exhibition beginning in November.

The exhibition was to initially arrive on Nov. 2 but had to be pushed until Nov. 30 back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition includes hundreds of personal effects of band members, a replica of their recording studio, an immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat Edith Grove, and a backstage and 3D concert experience.