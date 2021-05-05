Menu

Canada

Kitchener’s TheMuseum to offer free admission to those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted May 5, 2021 11:16 am
The face of themuseum in downtown Kitchener. View image in full screen
The face of themuseum in downtown Kitchener. Google Maps

Kitchener’s TheMuseum says it will offer free admission to visitors this summer who can offer proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

The tourist attraction, which has dubbed the campaign “JabbedlikeJagger,” says it is hoping to encourage patrons to do their part in allowing for a safe return to public spaces.

Read more: Rolling Stones exhibit to make lone Canadian stop at Kitchener museum

“The concept of JabbedlikeJagger is inspired by the message being conveyed by famous Rolling Stones band member Mick Jagger — who has spoken outwardly about the benefits of vaccines in recent weeks,” TheMuseum stated.

The local landmark is set to host the Rolling Stones | UNZIPPED exhibition beginning in November.

Read more: Kitchener council brings back slow streets, food truck programs

The exhibition was to initially arrive on Nov. 2 but had to be pushed until Nov. 30 back due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The exhibition includes hundreds of personal effects of band members, a replica of their recording studio, an immersive realistic reconstruction of their Chelsea flat Edith Grove, and a backstage and 3D concert experience.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
