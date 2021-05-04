Ticats pick Boston College tight end Jake Burt No. 1 in CFL draft

Send this page to someone via email

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats opened the 2021 Canadian Football League draft Tuesday night by selecting Boston College tight end Jake Burt with the first overall pick.

Burt, who was born in Regina, Sask. and raised in Boston, Mass., played 36 games over five years with the Eagles where he made 23 receptions for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

After making Burt the first pick in the draft, Hamilton signed the 24-year-old to a three-year contract.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Burt signed as an undrafted free agent with the New England Patriots last year and spent the 2020 NFL season on the team’s practice roster but has since been released.

With the ninth overall selection in the six-round draft, the Ticats selected University of British Columbia linebacker Nick Cross.

The Regina native was the 20th ranked prospect by the CFL Scouting Bureau and was an All-Canadian in 2019 after registering 66.5 tackles, a sack and an interception for the Thunderbirds.

