Blue Bombers grab lineman Liam Dobson with 3rd overall pick in CFL draft

After not adding to their offensive line at all in last year’s CFL Draft, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers used their first-round selection in 2021 to upgrade their O-line.

The Bombers took offensive lineman Liam Dobson from the University of Maine with the third overall selection in the 2021 CFL Draft on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old played three seasons for the Maine Black Bears. He appeared in 32 games, starting 27 of them.

“Liam has great size and plays with great physicality,” general manager Kyle Walters said in a media release. “He certainly plays a style of football that we are always looking for in our offensive lineman, and we’re really excited as an organization to call his name at the three spot.”

Dobson was selected to the All-Colonial Athletic Association first team and just completed a transfer to Texas State where he’ll finish his collegiate career in the fall.

“A mauler with great natural power and some freakish athletic traits is how I would best describe him,“ said assistant general manager and director of player personnel Ted Goveia. “Liam played OT at a high level collegiately and will most likely move inside at the pro level. He is wired the right way and will be a good fit in our offensive line room.

“With his transfer, we will have to wait on him, but we feel strongly that it’ll be worth the wait.”

The Bombers have six selections in this year’s six-round draft.

After no football was played in 2020, the CFL used a snaking format for the draft which sees the team that picks last in one round, pick first in the next round.

The other big change this year had the draft order determined by a random draw instead of the traditional method of using the reverse order of the standings.

This year’s draft is a little more complicated than usual for the league’s nine general managers due to the ongoing pandemic. Many players are opting to return to school in the fall for their extra year of eligibility, while many others haven’t put on the cleats for a game in more than a calendar year, and there was no combine for teams to see the draft-eligible players in person.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats owned the first overall pick and selected tight end Jake Burt from Boston College. The Saskatchewan Roughriders selected defensive back Nelson Lokombo from the University of Saskatchewan with the second pick.

