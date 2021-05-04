Menu

Health

Federal quarantine hotel in Toronto won’t be fully closed after 13 staff test positive for COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 4, 2021 6:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Toronto Public Health looking into possible COVID-19 outbreak at quarantine hotel' Toronto Public Health looking into possible COVID-19 outbreak at quarantine hotel
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Public Health is investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a quarantine hotel in Etobicoke. Erica Vella reports.

TORONTO — Public health officials in Toronto say they won’t fully shut down a federal quarantine hotel for international travellers where more than a dozen staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirteen staff at the Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Read more: Public health looking into possible COVID-19 outbreak at quarantine hotel in Toronto

Toronto Public Health says inspections on Tuesday found some areas for improvement like more restrictions in the lunch room, more signage and centralized screening.

It says the workplace implemented public health’s recommendations and inspectors found strong adherence to public health measures.

Read more: Travellers can avoid paying for Canada’s hotel quarantine

Workplaces in Toronto with five or more COVID-19 cases may be ordered to close, but public health says because the hotel provides an essential service it may only face a partial closure.

The federal government requires anyone flying into Canada to isolate at a hotel for three nights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
