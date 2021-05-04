Federal quarantine hotel in Toronto won’t be fully closed after 13 staff test positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — Public health officials in Toronto say they won’t fully shut down a federal quarantine hotel for international travellers where more than a dozen staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Thirteen staff at the Crowne Plaza Toronto Airport Hotel had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday.

Toronto Public Health says inspections on Tuesday found some areas for improvement like more restrictions in the lunch room, more signage and centralized screening.

It says the workplace implemented public health’s recommendations and inspectors found strong adherence to public health measures.

Story continues below advertisement

Workplaces in Toronto with five or more COVID-19 cases may be ordered to close, but public health says because the hotel provides an essential service it may only face a partial closure.

The federal government requires anyone flying into Canada to isolate at a hotel for three nights to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.