Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Public health looking into possible COVID-19 outbreak at quarantine hotel in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2021 9:32 am
Click to play video: 'Hotels in Canada gouging incoming international arrivals, some travellers say' Hotels in Canada gouging incoming international arrivals, some travellers say
WATCH ABOVE: Hotels in Canada gouging incoming international arrivals, some travellers say. Sean O'Shea has more – Apr 2, 2021

Toronto public health officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel where travellers arriving in Canada by plane are expected to quarantine.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Toronto Public Health says it is aware of cases in people linked to the workplace at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

The agency says it has assigned staff to identify all cases connected to the facility and advise on any appropriate health and infection-control measures.

Trending Stories

Read more: COVID-19 vaccine bookings open to Ontario hot spot residents 18 and older

It says no further details will be provided at this time due to privacy concerns.

The Crowne Plaza is listed as one of the designated quarantine hotels for travellers arriving in Canada through Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government requires anyone flying into the country to isolate in a hotel for three nights to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCOVIDTorontoCOVID-19 OutbreakToronto Public HealthQuarantine HotelCrowne Plazaquarantine hotel outbreak

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers