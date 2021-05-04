COVID-19: 56 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total local number up to 10,703, including 226 deaths.

Local public health also reported 75 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 3,578 — 1,165 of which are active.

Fifteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in Bradford, six are in Essa, six are in Innisfil and six are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Georgian Bay, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Ramara, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twelve of the new cases a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired and five are outbreak-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 32.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,703 coronavirus cases, 79 per cent — or 8,478 — have recovered, while 51 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 476,692, including 8,143 deaths.