Health

COVID-19: 56 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 4:59 pm
This announcement was made in response to students struggling with mental health and remote learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 56 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death in the region on Tuesday, bringing the total local number up to 10,703, including 226 deaths.

Local public health also reported 75 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 3,578 — 1,165 of which are active.

Read more: Thousands of Ontarians book COVID-19 vaccine appointments within hours of expanded eligibility

Fifteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in Bradford, six are in Essa, six are in Innisfil and six are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Georgian Bay, Huntsville, Muskoka Lakes, Ramara, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twelve of the new cases a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired and five are outbreak-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 32.5 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Of the region’s total 10,703 coronavirus cases, 79 per cent — or 8,478 — have recovered, while 51 people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 476,692, including 8,143 deaths.

