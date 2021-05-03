Ontario reports more than 3,400 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,436 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The provincial total now stands at 473,901.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday which saw 3,732 new infections. On Saturday, 3,369 new cases were recorded. It is also the ninth straight day cases are below 4,000.

According to Monday’s report, 985 cases were recorded in Toronto, 714 in Peel Region, 351 in York Region, 271 in Durham Region and 194 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 175 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,118 as 16 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 428,786 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,623 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Monday.

Ontario reported 1,925 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 36 from the previous day) with 889 patients in intensive care units (down by six) and 611 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 36,997 — down from the previous day when it was at 37,200, and is down from April 26 when it was at 40,586. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 3,577, down from yesterday at 3,588, and is down from last week at 3,917. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 2,500.

The government said 33,179 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 15,119 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,231,121 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Monday was 9.7 per cent. That figure is up from Sunday’s at 8.5 per cent, but is down from last week when it was 10.9 per cent.

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, a total of 5,378,249 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 53,880 vaccines in the last day. There are 375,905 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 72,313 variant cases, which is up by 2,871 since the previous day, 291 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by 10, and 875 P.1 variant cases which is up by 103.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

235,370 people are male — an increase of 1,670 cases.

234,919 people are female — an increase of 1,754 cases.

73,324 people are 19 and under — an increase of 684 cases.

175,003 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,351 cases.

136,800 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 977 cases.

64,981 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 360 cases.

23,680 people are 80 and over — an increase of 61 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 3

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 52

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 386 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,418 (+7)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,258 (+7)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,760 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which increased by two deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 50 current outbreaks in homes, which is up by two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 56 active cases among long-term care residents and 170 active cases among staff — up by two and up by seven, respectively, in the last day.

