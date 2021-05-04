Menu

Canada

3 Guelph authors nominated for Governor General’s 2020 Literary Awards

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 12:49 pm
Guelph author Thomas King is shown in a handout photo.
Guelph author Thomas King is shown in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Trina Koster

The list of finalists for the Governor General’s 2020 Literary Awards includes three authors from Guelph.

Madhur Anand is nominated in the non-fiction category for This Red Line Goes Straight To Your Heart: A Memoir of Halves, while Thomas King is nominated in the fiction category for Indians on Vacation. 

Read more: Guelph author, Hamilton-area physician and CEO named to the Order of Canada

Both are University of Guelph professors and King is a former winner for his 2014 novel, The Back of the Turtles.

Eric Walters is also nominated in the young people’s literature category for The King of Jam Sandwiches.

There are a total of 70 books across 14 categories that were nominated for 2020.

The 2020 awards are being revealed a year later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 finalists and winners will be announced in the fall.

Founded in 1936, the Governor General’s Literary Awards are one of Canada’s oldest and most prestigious literary awards.

Read more: First Nations STEM mentorship program opens to Ontario high school students

The awards offer a total of $450,000 in prizes and the winners will be announced on June 1.

The complete list of nominees can be found on the awards’ website.

