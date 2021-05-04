Man charged with impaired driving laughed after crash: Guelph police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 24-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving offences following a crash in the city’s east end Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Victoria Road and Elizabeth Street at around 11:40 a.m. for reports of a collision between two vehicles.

Police allege the driver was speeding southbound and ran a red light before colliding with another vehicle.

Both vehicles were destroyed, but only minor injuries were reported, police said in a news release.

“Prior to the collision, police had received several reports of the vehicle driving dangerously in the area, passing other vehicles in oncoming traffic and running red lights,” police said.

“At the scene, officers observed the male to be very excitable, unable to answer simple questions, speak rapidly and laughing.”

The service added that based on those observations, officers on scene determined the man was impaired by drugs.

He agreed to provide a blood sample, but later refused, police said.

A 24-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to comply with a demand and several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in August.