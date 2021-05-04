Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with impaired driving laughed after crash: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted May 4, 2021 11:51 am
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say a 24-year-old man has been charged with impaired and dangerous driving offences following a crash in the city’s east end Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Victoria Road and Elizabeth Street at around 11:40 a.m. for reports of a collision between two vehicles.

Read more: Guelph police investigating after kids eat candy from strangers

Police allege the driver was speeding southbound and ran a red light before colliding with another vehicle.

Both vehicles were destroyed, but only minor injuries were reported, police said in a news release.

“Prior to the collision, police had received several reports of the vehicle driving dangerously in the area, passing other vehicles in oncoming traffic and running red lights,” police said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“At the scene, officers observed the male to be very excitable, unable to answer simple questions, speak rapidly and laughing.”

Click to play video: 'Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver' Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver
Mother’s tribute to son killed by drunk driver – Feb 3, 2021

The service added that based on those observations, officers on scene determined the man was impaired by drugs.

He agreed to provide a blood sample, but later refused, police said.

Read more: Neighbour charged with assault after Guelph woman punched twice, police say

A 24-year-old man from Scarborough has been charged with impaired driving, dangerous driving, failing to comply with a demand and several other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in August.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crash tagCollision tagImpaired Driving tagGuelph tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagGuelph crime tagGuelph crash tagGuelph police crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers