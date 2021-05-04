Interim mobile CT scanner set up at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay; new model launches in June

Send this page to someone via email

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay says CT imaging services can continue with the arrival of a mobile CT scanner as work continues to replace the current scanner.

The hospital’s current CT scanner is now a decade old and has reached the end of its useful lifespan, the hospital said. The new CT scanner will be delivered to the hospital on June 7, followed by staff training and installation, which is expected to last into late June.

In the interim, a rented mobile scanner, which arrived at the hospital on Tuesday, will ensure CT imaging services for emergency and inpatients continues while the current scanner is disassembled, removed and replaced.

The mobile CT scanner — inside a transport truck — is located at the Kent Street entrance, close to the diagnostic imaging department. Some parking will be displaced for placement of the trailer, however, traffic will be able to pass easily.

Ross Memorial Hospital conducts roughly 12,000 exams using its CT scanner every year.

“The CT scanner is one of our most vital pieces of hospital equipment and provides life-saving support to the emergency department day and night,” Dr. Mario Voros, chief of radiology.

“CT imaging helps us to confidently diagnose stroke, trauma, bleeding — it’s an integral tool for a hospital with an emergency department. We count on its availability 24/7. CT is also the best tool for vascular studies to identify peripheral vascular disease by tracking blood flow and locating blood clots from a patient’s abdomen to the toes.”

The hospital notes the cost of the new CT scanner is not covered by government funding. Donations are being accepted through the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation which has committed to raising funds to cover the $1.5-million cost of the new CT scanner and required renovations to the CT department.

Currently, letters are being delivered throughout the City of Kawartha Lakes to encourage donations to the “Partners in Precision Care appeal,” which is helping to fund the new CT Scanner. People may also give online at rmh.org/foundation.

“Ross Memorial is committed to providing exceptional care to our community, and a CT scanner plays a significant role in that care,” said Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO.

“Our staff and physicians use it every single day to diagnose disease and injury, as well as guide surgeries and cancer treatments. We are excited to take another step forward in the process of upgrading our CT scanner so that we continue to deliver the highest quality of care to our patients and community.”