Advocate reacts to new Ontario measure allowing hospitals to transfer patients to LTC homes

The province announced a new measure Wednesday granting hospitals the power to transfer patients to long-term care and retirement homes in order to free up beds at hospitals dealing with a major surge in patients. Long-term care advocates are sounding the alarm over the move which they say involved no consultation with any facilities, and could put the current residents and staff at risk. Maureen McDermott’s mother is in an LTC home and she says she has huge concerns over this new emergency order and what it could mean for her loved one.