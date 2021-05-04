Ontario reports 2,791 new COVID-19 cases, lowest increase since beginning of April

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 2,791 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The provincial total now stands at 476,692.

Tuesday’s case count is the lowest increase in daily cases since April 1 when 2,557 new cases were recorded.

According to Tuesday’s report, 931 cases were recorded in Toronto, 653 in Peel Region, 275 in York Region, 147 in Durham Region, and 128 in Hamilton.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 125 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 8,143 as 25 more deaths were recorded.

Meanwhile, 432,109 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 3,323 from the previous day. There were more resolved cases than new cases on Tuesday.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 36,440 — down from the previous day when it was at 36,997, and is down from April 27 when it was at 39,914. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000.

The government said 33,740 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 25,049 tests awaiting results. A total of 14,264,861 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity for Tuesday was 9.1 per cent. That figure is down from Monday’s at 9.7 per cent, and is down from last week when it was 10.2 per cent.

Ontario reported 2,167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 242 from the previous day) with 886 patients in intensive care units (down by three) and 609 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by two).

As of 8 p.m. on Monday, a total of 5,467,120 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. That marks an increase of 88,871 vaccines in the last day. There are 378,085 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Variants of concern in Ontario

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) detected so far in the province which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), P.1 (first detected in Brazil), as well as mutations that have no determined lineage.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 77,649 variant cases, which is up by 2,303 since the previous day, 309 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by eight, and 971 P.1 variant cases which is up by 51.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

236,751 people are male — an increase of 1,381 cases.

236,276 people are female — an increase of 1,357 cases.

73,793 people are 19 and under — an increase of 469 cases.

176,202 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 1,199 cases.

137,578 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 778 cases.

65,287 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 306 cases.

23,720 people are 80 and over — an increase of 40 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 3

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 54 (+2)

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 389 (+3)

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 2,423 (+5)

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,273 (+15)

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

— More to come.

