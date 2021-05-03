8 from GTA charged following gathering at Muskoka cottage

Eight people from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) have been charged following a gathering that took place at a cottage in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Saturday night.
Under Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, gatherings with anyone outside of one’s household are prohibited in order to curb the spread of the third wave of COVID-19.
Read more: 5 Ontarians from different addresses charged after riding in same car during stay-at-home order
The fine for violating the rule under Ontario’s Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act is $750.
At 10:30 p.m. Saturday, police say they responded to a complaint from a member of the public and found eight people who were in violation of the current coronavirus restrictions.
Officers say the individuals were charged accordingly.View link »
Comments