Health

COVID-19: Ontario may shorten interval between vaccine doses as more supply expected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2021 2:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario residents 18+ in hot spot neighbourhoods can now book COVID-19 vaccines' Ontario residents 18+ in hot spot neighbourhoods can now book COVID-19 vaccines
WATCH ABOVE: The provincial online booking system is open to people 18 and older in the hot spots neighborhoods since Monday morning. For the next two weeks 50 percent of Ontario's vaccine supply will be allocated to these communities.

Ontario might shorten the length of time between COVID-19 vaccine doses as it prepares to receive more supply this month.

The province expects to receive weekly Pfizer vaccine shipments of more than 785,000 doses in May, and more than 938,000 doses next month.

Read more: Thousands of Ontarians book COVID-19 vaccine appointments within hours of expanded eligibility

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the additional supply might allow the province to shorten the four-month interval between the first and second shots.

Elliott says people will be contacted to arrange a new time for their second appointment if that happens.

The province is sending half its vaccine supply to designated COVID-19 hot spots for the next two weeks.

Click to play video: 'Canadian Health officials recommend 4-month interval between 1st and 2nd COVID-19 doses' Canadian Health officials recommend 4-month interval between 1st and 2nd COVID-19 doses
Canadian Health officials recommend 4-month interval between 1st and 2nd COVID-19 doses – Apr 8, 2021

The government has said it hopes to offer shots to all adults in the province by the end of the month.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
