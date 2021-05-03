Menu

Canada

Woman critically injured after reportedly being struck by Toronto streetcar

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 7:38 pm
Paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. View image in full screen
Paramedics said a woman was taken to a trauma centre in critical condition. Don Mitchell / AM 640

Officials say a woman is in critical condition after she was reportedly struck by a streetcar in Toronto on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street, just south of College Street, shortly before 6:30 p.m.

Police said a woman was reportedly hit by a streetcar and rushed to hospital.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to a trauma centre.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.

