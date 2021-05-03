Woman critically injured after reportedly being struck by Toronto streetcar

Officials say a woman is in critical condition after she was reportedly struck by a streetcar in Toronto on Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Spadina Avenue and Nassau Street, just south of College Street, shortly before 6:30 p.m.
Police said a woman was reportedly hit by a streetcar and rushed to hospital.
Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported a woman to a trauma centre.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900.
