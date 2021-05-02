Man critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough late Saturday.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, police said emergency crews were called to Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at 10:19 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle going west on Kingston Road collided with an eastbound vehicle that was trying to turn left to go north on Morningside Avenue.

Police said both drivers were taken to a trauma centre.

A 39-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and a 54-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with video footage or information on the crash is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

