Canada

Man critically injured after 2-vehicle crash in Scarborough

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 2, 2021 11:36 am
Police said they were called to the crash after 10 p.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Police said they were called to the crash after 10 p.m. Saturday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash in Scarborough late Saturday.

In a news release issued Sunday morning, police said emergency crews were called to Morningside Avenue and Kingston Road at 10:19 p.m.

Officers said a vehicle going west on Kingston Road collided with an eastbound vehicle that was trying to turn left to go north on Morningside Avenue.

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Scarborough crash

Police said both drivers were taken to a trauma centre.

A 39-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and a 54-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with video footage or information on the crash is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle' Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle
Toronto man dead after large sign on QEW crushes vehicle
