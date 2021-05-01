Menu

Canada

Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Scarborough crash

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 3:33 pm
The scene of the crash in Scarborough on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of the crash in Scarborough on Saturday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Officials say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Greenbrae Circuit and Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Bellamy Road North, shortly after 1 p.m. for a crash involving a motorized scooter and another vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was found trapped underneath the vehicle and was subsequently taken to hospital, police said.

Officers said the victim was conscious and breathing at the time.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre.

Images from the scene show damage to the front of a motorized scooter and damage to the back of a black SUV.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

