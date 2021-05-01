Man rushed to hospital with serious injuries after Scarborough crash

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Scarborough on Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Greenbrae Circuit and Lawrence Avenue East, just east of Bellamy Road North, shortly after 1 p.m. for a crash involving a motorized scooter and another vehicle.

When officers arrived at the scene, the motorcyclist was found trapped underneath the vehicle and was subsequently taken to hospital, police said.

Officers said the victim was conscious and breathing at the time.

Toronto paramedics told Global News a man in his 60s was taken to a trauma centre.

Images from the scene show damage to the front of a motorized scooter and damage to the back of a black SUV.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Lawrence Ave E & Greenbrae Crct

– police o/s

– officers have located the motorcyclist trapped underneath the vehicle

– motorcyclist is conscious & breathing

– rush on medics

– @Toronto_Fire o/s

ROAD CLOSURE: E/B Lawrence Av closed at intersection#GO799560

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 1, 2021