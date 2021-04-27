Person dead after collision in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say a person is dead after a collision in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue at 3:12 p.m.

Police said there were reports that a person using a wheelchair suffered serious injuries after being struck by a truck.

Paramedics told Global News a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was a female, but there was no information on her age.

The victim was reportedly hit in the blind spot of the vehicle, but additional circumstances regarding the collision are unknown, officers said.

The driver remained at the scene.

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Main St + Danforth Ave

ROAD CLOSURE:

– Danforth Ave + Westlake Ave closed

– Main St + Gerrard St E closed #GO772458

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 27, 2021