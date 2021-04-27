Menu

Canada

Person dead after collision in Toronto’s east end

By Ryan Rocca Global News
The scene of a fatal collision in Toronto's east end on Tuesday. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal collision in Toronto's east end on Tuesday. James Davidson / Global News

Officials say a person is dead after a collision in Toronto’s east end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Main Street and Danforth Avenue at 3:12 p.m.

Police said there were reports that a person using a wheelchair suffered serious injuries after being struck by a truck.

Read more: Man dead after industrial accident in Mississauga, Peel police say

Paramedics told Global News a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the victim was a female, but there was no information on her age.

The victim was reportedly hit in the blind spot of the vehicle, but additional circumstances regarding the collision are unknown, officers said.

The driver remained at the scene.

