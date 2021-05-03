Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Police investigating possible ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by Bowmanville teacher during virtual class

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 5:54 pm
A school spokespserson says police are investigating the incident. View image in full screen
A school spokespserson says police are investigating the incident. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Police are investigating possible “inappropriate behaviour” by a Bowmanville, Ont., teacher during a virtual class last week, a spokesperson for a local school board said Monday.

“On Friday, school administrators at St. Stephen Catholic Secondary School became aware that students who were logged into a virtual Grade 9 classroom may have seen inappropriate behaviour by their teacher during a break in the virtual classroom activity,” said Galen Eagle, a spokesperson for the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board.

Read more: Toronto officer charged after allegedly committing indecent act in Whitby, police say

“We are aware that a video of this incident has been circulated within the student community at the school and on social media.”

Trending Stories

Eagle said the school and the board have “addressed the matter” at the school level and contacted families of the students impacted. Mental health supports are in place should a student need it.

Story continues below advertisement

Eagle said the Durham Regional Police Service is now investigating the incident. Durham police confirmed to Global News they are investigating a report of this nature at the school, but didn’t provide further information.

Students in the class have been assigned a new teacher effective immediately, Eagle added.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
durham regionDurhamDurham Regional PolicebowmanvilleDurham PoliceVirtual ClassBowmanville teacherSt. Stephen Catholic Secondary Schoolteacher incident

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers