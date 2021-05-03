Police investigating possible ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by Bowmanville teacher during virtual class

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating possible “inappropriate behaviour” by a Bowmanville, Ont., teacher during a virtual class last week, a spokesperson for a local school board said Monday.

“On Friday, school administrators at St. Stephen Catholic Secondary School became aware that students who were logged into a virtual Grade 9 classroom may have seen inappropriate behaviour by their teacher during a break in the virtual classroom activity,” said Galen Eagle, a spokesperson for the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic School Board.

“We are aware that a video of this incident has been circulated within the student community at the school and on social media.”

Eagle said the school and the board have “addressed the matter” at the school level and contacted families of the students impacted. Mental health supports are in place should a student need it.

Story continues below advertisement

Eagle said the Durham Regional Police Service is now investigating the incident. Durham police confirmed to Global News they are investigating a report of this nature at the school, but didn’t provide further information.

Students in the class have been assigned a new teacher effective immediately, Eagle added.