COVID-19: 281 new cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 281 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday, bringing the total local number up to 10,655, including 225 deaths.

Local public health also reported 229 new cases of a coronavirus variant on Monday, bringing the total up to 3,515 — 1,183 of which are active.

Eighty-four of the new cases are in Barrie, while 47 are in Bradford, 43 are in New Tecumseth and 39 are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Clearview, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhust, Huntsville, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tay Township, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Story continues below advertisement

Eighty-three of the new cases a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while 58 are community-acquired, 11 are outbreak-related and two are travel-related.

The rest of the new cases are all still under investigation.

Meanwhile, 32 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 3.3 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,655 coronavirus cases, 79 per cent — or 8,374 — have recovered, while 51 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 3,436 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 473,901, including 8,118 deaths.

Advertisement