2 charged following anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest in Collingwood, Ont.

Two people have been charged following an anti-mask and anti-lockdown protest that took place in Collingwood, Ont., on Saturday.

This past weekend, police say demonstrators gathered in the area of First and Hurontario streets.

Officers spoke with several people at the scene, most of whom they say were cooperative.

Two people were charged with failing to comply with an emergency order.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others from following an order.

