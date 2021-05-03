Menu

Health

2 charged following anti-mask, anti-lockdown protest in Collingwood, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 2:19 pm
This past weekend, police say demonstrators gathered in the area of First and Hurontario streets.
This past weekend, police say demonstrators gathered in the area of First and Hurontario streets. File Image

Two people have been charged following an anti-mask and anti-lockdown protest that took place in Collingwood, Ont., on Saturday.

This past weekend, police say demonstrators gathered in the area of First and Hurontario streets.

Read more: 8 from GTA charged following gathering at Muskoka cottage

Officers spoke with several people at the scene, most of whom they say were cooperative.

Trending Stories

Two people were charged with failing to comply with an emergency order.

Fines are $750 for failing to comply with an order and/or $1,000 for preventing others from following an order.

