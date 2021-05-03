Saskatchewan RCMP investigate 2 fatal vehicle rollovers

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two men are dead following separate vehicle rollovers in different corners of the province.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Big River and Spiritwood RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover just west of Leoville, RCMP said in a press release Monday morning.

Leoville is about 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Officers found the vehicle upside down, submerged in water, near an abandoned railroad track off Grid Road 793, police said.

The lone occupant, a 45-year-old man from Big River First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene, said RCMP, adding that his family has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Weyburn RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover east of Pangman, RCMP said in another press release Monday morning.

Pangman is about 95 kilometres south of Regina.

The vehicle was located along Highway 13, outside of the village, police said.

The lone occupant, a 29-year-old man from Ceylon, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. His family has been notified.

Police said they continue to investigate.