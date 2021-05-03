Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP investigate 2 fatal vehicle rollovers

By Roberta Bell Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 2:50 pm
Second-degree murder laid after woman found dead in North Battleford, Sask. View image in full screen
RCMP are investigating two fatal vehicle rollovers, one reported Friday afternoon and one Saturday morning. File / Global News

Two men are dead following separate vehicle rollovers in different corners of the province.

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday, Big River and Spiritwood RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover just west of Leoville, RCMP said in a press release Monday morning.

Leoville is about 200 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Officers found the vehicle upside down, submerged in water, near an abandoned railroad track off Grid Road 793, police said.

The lone occupant, a 45-year-old man from Big River First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene, said RCMP, adding that his family has been notified and the investigation is ongoing.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan’s ‘worst roads’ of 2021 named by online voting campaign

Story continues below advertisement

Around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Weyburn RCMP responded to a report of a single-vehicle rollover east of Pangman, RCMP said in another press release Monday morning.

Pangman is about 95 kilometres south of Regina.

The vehicle was located along Highway 13, outside of the village, police said.

The lone occupant, a 29-year-old man from Ceylon, was pronounced dead at the scene, RCMP said. His family has been notified.

Police said they continue to investigate.

