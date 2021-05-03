Man in custody after woman unlawfully confined, prompting police standoff in Kelowna, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in custody after he allegedly held a woman against her will, prompting a major police response in the Rutland neighbourhood of Kelowna, B.C., on Sunday afternoon.

Kelowna RCMP said on May 2, just after 9:00 a.m., Mounties received a report of a woman being unlawfully confined.

Police respond to a dynamic unlawful confinement criminal investigation on Sunday. Submitted

Numerous uniformed and plainclothes officers of the Kelowna RCMP responded, in addition to tactically trained members of the RCMP Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team.

The heavily armed officers converged on a home in the 300-block of Prior Road N in the Rutland area of Kelowna.

“With the safety of all those involved including neighbours, responding officers and the reported victim, the incident prompted the temporary closure of roadways in the immediate area and a temporary hold and secure of nearby residences,” said Cst. Solana Paré.

A member of the Emergency Response Team responds to a report of unlawful confinement in full tactical gear. Submitted

Just after 3:00 p.m., police located the male suspect and female victim in a black pickup truck near Highway 97 N and Adams Road where the man was taken into custody, police said.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the media and the public, especially those impacted by the tactical police operation, for their patience, understanding and full cooperation,” Paré added.

RCMP continued to secure the residence as investigators work to obtain a search warrant for the home.

No further information is being released.