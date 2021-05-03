Body recovered after vehicle goes into Owen Sound, Ont., harbour

Send this page to someone via email

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after officers recovered a body from a vehicle that had gone into the water at the Owen Sound, Ont., harbour early Sunday morning.

At about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police attended 1st Avenue East near 11th Street East in Owen Sound after a vehicle went over a wall and into harbour water.

The vehicle was removed from about five metres of water and a body was recovered from the vehicle, officers say.

The 60-year-old driver, Catherine Weldrick, from Grey Highlands, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner has ordered a post-mortem exam in Owen Sound on Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.