Body recovered after vehicle goes into Owen Sound, Ont., harbour

Grey Bruce OPP are investigating after officers recovered a body from a vehicle that had gone into the water at the Owen Sound, Ont., harbour early Sunday morning.
At about 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police attended 1st Avenue East near 11th Street East in Owen Sound after a vehicle went over a wall and into harbour water.
The vehicle was removed from about five metres of water and a body was recovered from the vehicle, officers say.
The 60-year-old driver, Catherine Weldrick, from Grey Highlands, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The coroner has ordered a post-mortem exam in Owen Sound on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
