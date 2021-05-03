Quebec reports under 800 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations rise

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 798 new cases and two more deaths Monday as the COVID-19 health crisis continues.

Authorities say none of those fatalities attributed to the novel coronavirus occurred in the past 24 hours. The newly recorded deaths were retroactively added to toll.

The vaccination campaign saw another 38,187 shots administered. The province has given more than 3.2 million doses to date.

Quebec is expected to receive more than 444,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, too.

“It is very important to continue to adhere to sanitary measures while the pace of vaccination is increased,” Health Minister Christian Dubé wrote on Twitter.

When it comes to hospitalizations related to the pandemic, the number went up by 14 to 588. Of those patients, there are 151 in intensive care, a drop of six compared to the previous day.

The latest screening information shows 25,267 tests were given Saturday.

The case count, which remains one of the highest in the country, now stands at 352,678. The health crisis has killed 10,944 Quebecers.

The number of recoveries, meanwhile, has now topped 332,000.

More than 1,200 tickets for curfew violations

Quebec’s Public Security Ministry says 1,243 tickets were issued by police forces across the province last week for alleged curfew violations.

The Sûreté du Québec handed out more than 628 tickets, including 328 related to curfew from April 26 to May 2.

Meanwhile, Montreal police gave out 878 tickets during that same period for non-compliance with health orders. Of those fines, 511 were given to people allegedly flouting the nightly curfew — which was in effect from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the area.

As of Monday, however, curfew has been pushed back to 9:30 p.m. in Montreal and Laval.

