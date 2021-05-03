Quebecers 45 and up eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine as province eases some measures

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers who are 45 and older are eligible to register for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The province is continuing to lower the age limit as it widens its inoculation campaign to the general population.

Under the latest plan, vaccination is expected to open to anyone 40 and older as of Wednesday in Quebec.

Anyone over 18 should be able to book an appointment by mid-May. The government has set the goal of giving a first shot to all adults by June 24.

Emergency restrictions are also being lifted in the Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches areas, where elementary school students are headed back to class after nearly a month of remote learning.

Last week, Premier François Legault said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had also stabilized enough to push back the curfew in the Montreal and Laval regions from 8 p.m. to 9:30 beginning Monday.

— With files from The Canadian Press