Health

Quebecers 45 and up eligible to book COVID-19 vaccine as province eases some measures

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 9:21 am
Click to play video: 'Quebec to open COVID-19 vaccinations to people 18+ in 2 weeks' Quebec to open COVID-19 vaccinations to people 18+ in 2 weeks
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Thursday the province would open up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the population at large, with everyone in the province aged 18 and older able to book an appointment to get their first shot by mid-May.

Quebecers who are 45 and older are eligible to register for their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

The province is continuing to lower the age limit as it widens its inoculation campaign to the general population.

Under the latest plan, vaccination is expected to open to anyone 40 and older as of Wednesday in Quebec.

Read more: Quebec reports 1,006 new cases, 9 more deaths as curfew restrictions set to ease

Anyone over 18 should be able to book an appointment by mid-May. The government has set the goal of giving a first shot to all adults by June 24.

Trending Stories

Emergency restrictions are also being lifted in the Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches areas, where elementary school students are headed back to class after nearly a month of remote learning.

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Premier François Legault said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations had also stabilized enough to push back the curfew in the Montreal and Laval regions from 8 p.m. to 9:30 beginning Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press

