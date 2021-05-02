COVID-19: Quebec reports 1,006 new cases, 9 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,006 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and nine more virus-related deaths.

None of the nine deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours but before April 30, and were retroactively added to the death toll — which now stands at 10,942.

Hospitalizations dropped by four to 574, and 157 people are in the ICU, a decrease of two.

There were 49,609 vaccine doses administered on Saturday and 946 were retroactively counted from before May 1, adding to a total of more than 3.2 million doses since the beginning of the vaccination rollout in the province in December.

Health officials say over 36 per cent of Quebec’s population has now received a first dose.

The government has said all adults will be able to book an appointment by mid-May.

Public health will open appointments to those 45 and older beginning Monday.

Quebec has reported more than 351,880 COVID-19 infections since the pandemic hit the province. At least 331,513 cases have recovered.