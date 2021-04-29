Quebec to open up vaccination to people 18 and older in next 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the general public over the next two weeks.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement on Thursday, saying the province has been gearing up for this moment for months.

As of Friday, those between the ages of 50 to 59 can book an appointment on the government’s Clic-Santé website.

On May 3, booking will open up to the those between the ages of 45 to 49, then two days later those between the ages of 40 to 44 can register, and so on.

By May 14, booking is expected to open up to those aged between 18 to 24 years.

Dubé said that large shipments of vaccines are expected over the next few weeks, allowing for the inoculation of the population at large.

