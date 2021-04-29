Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Quebec to open up vaccination to people 18 and older in next 2 weeks

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 1:21 pm
A dose of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is administered to a healthy woman participant in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*. View image in full screen
A dose of a plant-derived COVID-19 vaccine candidate, developed by Medicago, is administered to a healthy woman participant in Quebec City on Monday, July 13, 2020 as part of the company’s Phase 1 clinical trials in this handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Medicago *MANDATORY CREDIT*. CP handout

Quebec is opening up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the general public over the next two weeks.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé made the announcement on Thursday, saying the province has been gearing up for this moment for months.

Read more: COVID-19: Montreal says city on track with vaccination strategy, cautions more work ahead

As of Friday, those between the ages of 50 to 59 can book an appointment on the government’s Clic-Santé website.

Trending Stories

On May 3, booking will open up to the those between the ages of 45 to 49, then two days later those between the ages of 40 to 44 can register, and so on.

By May 14, booking is expected to open up to those aged between 18 to 24 years.

Story continues below advertisement

Dubé said that large shipments of vaccines are expected over the next few weeks, allowing for the inoculation of the population at large.

— This is a developing story, more to come…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers