Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Fire

1 suffers smoke inhalation following fire at Brock Towers in Peterborough, OFM investigating

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted May 3, 2021 9:57 am
Click to play video: 'Fire at Brock Towers apartment complex in Peterborough' Fire at Brock Towers apartment complex in Peterborough
The OFM is investigating a fire at Brock Towers apartment in Peterborough on Saturday night.

One person suffered smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment building in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 8 p.m. crews were called to Brock Street for a reported fire in a unit at Brock Towers apartment complex.

He said the fire was located and quickly extinguished.

Read more: Cause of fire at Kawartha Chrysler dealership in Peterborough deemed electrical

With exception of the damaged unit, all residents were able to return to their apartments later the same evening.

Trending Stories

Broersma noted one resident suffered smoked inhalation while alerting occupants on the floor of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Peterborough Fire Services and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.

Click to play video: 'Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough' Ontario Fire Marshal investigating fire at Quality Inn in Peterborough
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Apartment FirePeterborough Fire ServicesPeterborough FireOFMOffice of the Ontario Fire MarshalBrock TowersBrock Towers Fire

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers