1 suffers smoke inhalation following fire at Brock Towers in Peterborough, OFM investigating

One person suffered smoke inhalation following a fire at an apartment building in Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough Fire Services platoon chief Don Broersma, around 8 p.m. crews were called to Brock Street for a reported fire in a unit at Brock Towers apartment complex.

He said the fire was located and quickly extinguished.

With exception of the damaged unit, all residents were able to return to their apartments later the same evening.

Broersma noted one resident suffered smoked inhalation while alerting occupants on the floor of the fire.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.

Peterborough Fire Services and the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.